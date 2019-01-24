Las Vegas police investigating kidnapping in northwest valley

Las Vegas police are investigating after a northwest valley middle school student was reportedly abducted Thursday, officials said.

Cadwallader Middle School, 7775 W. Elkhorn Road (Google Street View)

An employee at Cadwallader Middle School, 7775 W. Elkhorn Road, near North Buffalo Drive, called police about 11:20 a.m. to report a juvenile was kidnapped, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said the child was a student at the school.

A letter sent home to parents from the middle school said one of the school’s students was “abducted and assaulted” while walking to school.

Police said the child had been found and was at the school when police were called.

Officers are searching area homes for cameras in an effort to identify an abductor, OcampoGomez said.

“Obviously, they’re doing everything to help out the victim,” he said.

Police are still trying to locate the scene of the abduction, OcampoGomez said.

