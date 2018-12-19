Las Vegas police investigating possible hostage situation

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible hostage situation Wednesday morning in the northwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A little after 3 a.m., a woman called 911 and whispered, “help me, help me,” according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. At the same time, another call was made to 911 from a woman who said a friend told her that an ex-boyfriend was outside her home trying to get in.

Police went to the residence in the 3700 block of Clarkson Street where they discovered a broken window and damage to the door.

Rainbow Boulevard in both directions between Gowan Road and North Riverdale Way is closed. Gordon said Rainbow should be open by 8 or 9 a.m.

Gordon said police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and SWAT, believing a woman was being held hostage, responded.

About 5:45 a.m., a man and two women came out of the house.

As of 7 a.m., SWAT still was trying to determine if anyone else was in the residence.

Gordon said there were no reports of injuries and the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3700 block of Clarkson Street, las vegas, nv