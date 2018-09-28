Las Vegas police investigating puppies stolen from pet store

The manager at Petland, at 8800 W. Charleston Blvd. in the Boca Park shopping mall, called police about 6:45 a.m. after a man broke into the store and took a German Shepherd puppy and a Pomeranian puppy, police said.

Police investigate Friday, Sept. 28, after a man broke into a Boca Park pet store and stole two puppies. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who broke into a Las Vegas pet store and made off with a pair of puppies.

The manager at Petland, at 8800 W. Charleston Blvd. in the Boca Park shopping mall, called police about 6:45 a.m. after a man broke into the store and took a German Shepherd puppy and a Pomeranian puppy, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

An employee was inside the bathroom when the man broke in, but she wasn’t injured.

Detectives are investigating the theft.

