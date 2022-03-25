Las Vegas police K-9 finds $10M worth of cocaine in truck

Nuggetz, a German shepherd, found more than $10 million worth of cocaine among the tomatoes in the truck.

This Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department twitter image shows Metro K9 Nuggetz, a German shepherd. Nuggetz found more than $10 million worth of cocaine in a truck of tomatoes, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department twitter image shows cocaine that Metro K9 Nuggetz, a German shepherd, found among the tomatoes in the truck, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men were arrested Friday after a Metropolitan Police Department K9 found more than $10 million worth of cocaine in a truck of tomatoes.

Nanak Singh, 29, and Chandra Prakash, 31, were booked on charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of a substance, transporting a drug and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act.

Metro said in a tweet that one of the men was driving the truck erratically near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway around 2:30 a.m. It was unclear which man was driving.

“The nervous driver had a story that didn’t add up,” police wrote.

Nuggetz, a German shepherd, found 230 pounds of cocaine among the tomatoes in the truck.

The men are being held on $5,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

