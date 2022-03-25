Las Vegas police K-9 finds $10M worth of cocaine in truck
Nuggetz, a German shepherd, found more than $10 million worth of cocaine among the tomatoes in the truck.
Two men were arrested Friday after a Metropolitan Police Department K9 found more than $10 million worth of cocaine in a truck of tomatoes.
Nanak Singh, 29, and Chandra Prakash, 31, were booked on charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of a substance, transporting a drug and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act.
Metro said in a tweet that one of the men was driving the truck erratically near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway around 2:30 a.m. It was unclear which man was driving.
“The nervous driver had a story that didn’t add up,” police wrote.
Nuggetz, a German shepherd, found 230 pounds of cocaine among the tomatoes in the truck.
The men are being held on $5,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court Saturday.
