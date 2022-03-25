89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Las Vegas police K-9 finds $10M worth of cocaine in truck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2022 - 3:13 pm
 
This Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department twitter image shows Metro K9 Nuggetz, a German Sh ...
This Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department twitter image shows Metro K9 Nuggetz, a German shepherd. Nuggetz found more than $10 million worth of cocaine in a truck of tomatoes, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
This Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department twitter image shows cocaine that Metro K9 Nuggetz ...
This Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department twitter image shows cocaine that Metro K9 Nuggetz, a German shepherd, found among the tomatoes in the truck, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men were arrested Friday after a Metropolitan Police Department K9 found more than $10 million worth of cocaine in a truck of tomatoes.

Nanak Singh, 29, and Chandra Prakash, 31, were booked on charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of a substance, transporting a drug and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act.

Metro said in a tweet that one of the men was driving the truck erratically near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway around 2:30 a.m. It was unclear which man was driving.

“The nervous driver had a story that didn’t add up,” police wrote.

Nuggetz, a German shepherd, found 230 pounds of cocaine among the tomatoes in the truck.

The men are being held on $5,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
2
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
3
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
4
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Brett Howden leaves on stretcher
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Brett Howden leaves on stretcher
5
Power surge caused by construction results in Cox internet outage
Power surge caused by construction results in Cox internet outage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST