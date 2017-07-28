ad-fullscreen
Crime

Las Vegas police lieutenant faces criminal investigation

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 2:32 pm
 

A Las Vegas police lieutenant is the focus of an internal criminal investigation and has been placed on administrative leave, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

Lt. Tom Melton, who was assigned to the SWAT unit, was placed on paid leave on Tuesday, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. She said both Las Vegas police and the Nevada Attorney General’s office are involved in the investigation, but could not comment on what it entailed.

Monica Moazez, a spokeswoman for the Nevada attorney general’s office, also said her office could not comment on the pending investigation.

Both organizations will submit their finding to the Clark County district attorney’s office when the investigation is complete.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

