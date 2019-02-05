Las Vegas police look for convenience store robbery suspects

Las Vegas police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a convenience store near Spring Valley early Tuesday morning.

(Google)

About 1:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at a Terrible Herbst convenience store located at 9430 Peace Way, near South Fort Apache Road. Two men entered the store and told the clerk to open the register. According to police, one man stood by the counter while the other walked around the counter, emptied money from the register and stole merchandise from a display rack.

Both men fled the store on foot, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

9430 Peace Way Las Vegas, Nevada