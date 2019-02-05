Crime

Las Vegas police look for convenience store robbery suspects

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2019 - 6:51 am
 

Las Vegas police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a convenience store near Spring Valley early Tuesday morning.

About 1:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at a Terrible Herbst convenience store located at 9430 Peace Way, near South Fort Apache Road. Two men entered the store and told the clerk to open the register. According to police, one man stood by the counter while the other walked around the counter, emptied money from the register and stole merchandise from a display rack.

Both men fled the store on foot, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 

