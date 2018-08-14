Las Vegas police look for man who hit teen with beer bottle

Police are searching for a man who hit a 19-year-old with a beer bottle early Tuesday morning at a central valley bus stop.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 19-year-old told police he was waiting at a bust stop just after 1 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard North near Stewart Avenue when approached by a man in his 30s who asked if he wanted to buy drugs, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

When the teen said no, the pair got into a brief verbal fight before the older man left, Gordon said. He returned a short time later and hit the teen over the head with a beer bottle.

The teen was hospitalized with cuts to his cheek and ear. The man who attacked him was last seen walking southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and is still on the loose.

