Las Vegas police look for man who tried to lure child into car

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a sketch of a man suspected of trying to lure a juvenile into his vehicle in the northwest valley earlier this month.

Sketch of a man suspected of trying to lure a juvenile into his vehicle earlier this month. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 12, officers were dispatched to Saville Middle School after a student reported a man had attempted to lure him into his car around 8:30 a.m. near Mustang Street and Horse Drive.

School personnel indicated that the student had been riding a bike to school when the man pulled up in a car and spoke to him before driving off. The student continued to school and reported the incident.

The suspect was described as a white male who appeared to be about 60 years old with a thin build and gray hair. The vehicle was described as a newer model red or burgundy four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information about the incident or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-838-8577. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com on the internet.

