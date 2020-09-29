93°F
Crime

Las Vegas police look for more victims of sex assault suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 4:28 pm
 

Police are looking for possible additional victims after a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Saman Sedaghat, 39, was arrested June 25 and charged with sexual assault, but detectives now believe there may be additional victims, according to a statement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Those with any information or who believe they were victims are encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3421 or to remain anonymous call 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

