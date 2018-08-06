Las Vegas police look for suspect who ran over man on purpose

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after a man he borrowed money from is suspected of running him over with a car in the central valley.

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after a man he borrowed money from allegedly ran him over with a car in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the injured man was walking near Eastern and Hacienda avenues about 3:30 a.m. when the man to whom he owed money stopped in a car and demanded repayment. The one man said he didn’t have the money and as he walked away, Gordon said, he was run over by a car.

The injured man was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police are searching for a 1990s silver sedan, possibly a Buick Regal, Gordon said.

