Las Vegas police look for SUV in fatal hit-and-run crash on Easter Sunday

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Easter Sunday.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 10:19 p.m. on West Tropicana Avenue east of South Conquistador Street.

In a news release, Las Vegas police said that evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated an unknown silver sport utility vehicle (SUV) was traveling on eastbound Tropicana Avenue east of Conquistador in the left of three travel lanes.

A female pedestrian was possibly kneeling or lying on the roadway on Tropicana east of Conquistador in the left three travel lanes, police said.

The release stated that the SUV struck the pedestrian and continued eastbound without stopping or returning to the scene. According to police, the suspect was driving an older model Ford Edge or Lincoln MKX with front-end damage.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas police at (702) 828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”