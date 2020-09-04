107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Las Vegas police looking at woman’s disappearance as possible homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 5:37 pm
 

Las Vegas police are now investigating the disappearance of a woman as a possible homicide, according to a statement Thursday afternoon.

Lesly Palacio, 22, was reported missing Sunday by her family in southeast Las Vegas, police said. She was last seen Saturday.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives began to consider foul play as a motive for her disappearance and the investigation has been transferred to the LVMPD Homicide section,” police said in the Thursday statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 702-8282-3521 or, to remain anonymous, dial 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
3
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
4
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
5
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST