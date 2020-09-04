Las Vegas police looking at woman’s disappearance as possible homicide

Las Vegas police are now investigating the disappearance of a missing woman as a possible homicide, according to a statement Thursday afternoon.

Lesly Palacio (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lesly Palacio, 22, was reported missing Sunday by her family in southeast Las Vegas, police said. She was last seen Saturday.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives began to consider foul play as a motive for her disappearance and the investigation has been transferred to the LVMPD Homicide section,” police said in the Thursday statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 702-8282-3521 or, to remain anonymous, dial 702-385-5555.

