95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas police looking for 3 in train derailment case

These images provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show three persons of interest in a ...
These images provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show three persons of interest in a train derailment that happened Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
This image provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show a truck that may have been invol ...
This image provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show a truck that may have been involved in a train derailment that happened Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
This image provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show a truck that may have been invol ...
This image provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show a truck that may have been involved in a train derailment that happened Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Keanu Enright’s father, Thomas Enright, center, wipes tears away as he, Keanu’s b ...
‘This one’s for you, Keanu’: Family of Las Vegas student killed in shooting receives diploma
Police are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Fr ...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Las Vegas Strip
Cristiano Ronaldo, seen in 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Ruling against Las Vegas police in Ronaldo case a win for transparency, advocates say
Las Vegas police investigate following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at ...
‘Somebody is in here shooting’: 911 audio captures terror of Las Vegas gym violence
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2025 - 12:35 pm
 

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding three people and a vehicle that may have been involved in a train derailment.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a report May 23 about a train derailment in the 9700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. The derailment activated train crossing barriers, which caused traffic issues.

Officers discovered that someone had tampered with three railroad carts, police said. As a result of the tampering, one cart rolled off the tracks, and two others dumped out rocks.

The derailment caused nearly $25,000 in damage and cleanup costs, according to Metro.

Police released images of three individuals who have been identified as persons of interest, as well as a truck that was seen in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Section at 702-828-7777 or snctc.org. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppers ofnv.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES