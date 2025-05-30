Las Vegas police looking for 3 in train derailment case

Las Vegas police say a train derailed last week, and they are looking for three persons of interest and a truck that might be connected to the case.

This image provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show a truck that may have been involved in a train derailment that happened Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

These images provided by the Metropolitan Police Department show three persons of interest in a train derailment that happened Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding three people and a vehicle that may have been involved in a train derailment.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a report May 23 about a train derailment in the 9700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. The derailment activated train crossing barriers, which caused traffic issues.

Officers discovered that someone had tampered with three railroad carts, police said. As a result of the tampering, one cart rolled off the tracks, and two others dumped out rocks.

The derailment caused nearly $25,000 in damage and cleanup costs, according to Metro.

Police released images of three individuals who have been identified as persons of interest, as well as a truck that was seen in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Section at 702-828-7777 or snctc.org. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppers ofnv.com.

