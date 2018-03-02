Las Vegas police looking for information in man’s death last year

Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in determining what caused the death of Christopher Rafidy, 28, who was found unconscious in the front yard of a residence in the southeast valley on the morning of March 16, 2017.

Christopher Rafidy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking the public for information about a suspicious death in the southeast valley last year.

Christopher Rafidy, 28, was found unconscious in the front yard of a residence in the 4400 block of Margarete Avenue in the southeast Las Vegas valley on the morning of March 16, 2017.

Rafidy had sustained a serious head injury and was transported to a hospital, where he died on May 31, according to a press release.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, the cause of death was acute and chronic lung disease, chronic mechanical ventilation and blunt head trauma.

Later investigation revealed that before Rafidy was found unconscious, patrol officers had responded to reports of a sick or injured person near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Officers found Rafidy walking in the area, naked and bleeding from a wound to the head.

Rafidy refused medical treatment and family members were contacted to pick him up. Rafidy then left home to get a ride to the hospital from another relative. He was last seen walking on Mountain Vista Street.

Anyone with information about Christopher Rafidy is encouraged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

