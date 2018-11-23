Las Vegas police looking for man impersonating police officer

Las Vegas police are looking a man who impersonated a police officer and approached shoppers Thursday night in the area of 300 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking a man who impersonated a police officer and approached shoppers early Friday in the central valley.

The suspect told shoppers near the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, that he had a gun, prompting them to flee, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko.

Police found a vehicle matching the suspect’s near Campbell Drive and Palomino Lane, but the suspect remained at-large Friday, Matchko said.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

300 W. Sahara Ave., las vegas, nv