Las Vegas police looking for New Mexico man in woman’s disappearance

Jerry Jay (Farmington, New Mexico, Police Department)

A New Mexico man wanted in his girlfriend’s disappearance and possible killing could have driven through Southern Nevada in recent weeks.

Law enforcement from both states are asking the public to keep an eye out for Jerry Jay, described as in his 50s, of Farmington, New Mexico, who is believed to be driving a white 2016 Ford F-150 truck with New Mexico plates 221RSM, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police also are seeking any surveillance photos or video of Jay.

Investigators with the Farmington Police Department suspect that Jay drove to the Las Vegas area sometime between May 31 and June 4, visiting Las Vegas Strip hotels and sleeping in his truck in resort parking lots.

Details on his girlfriend’s disappearance were not immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact Metro homicide Det. Todd Katowich at 702-828-6311 or T6360K@lvmpd.com.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the man police are seeking after Metro initially provided the wrong identification.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.