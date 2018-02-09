Las Vegas police looking for suspect in attempted kidnappings

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap two children Tuesday in the central valley.

Surveillance video of attempted kidnapping suspect's car. The vehicle is a red four-door sedan with silver trim around the windows, according to police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap two children Tuesday in the central valley.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a man trying to force a 6-year-old girl into a car in a neighborhood near Stewart and Eastern avenues. The man ran away after neighbors confronted him, and he was gone by the time police arrived, according to police.

Eight minutes later, police were called to a playground near Bonanza and Pecos roads, just a few blocks away. Family members said a man approached a 7-year-old girl and tried to take her with him, police said, but he fled when he was confronted.

He was described as a white or Hispanic man between 18 and 20 years old with a medium build. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray Nike shoes.

His vehicle is a red four-door sedan with silver trim around the windows, and it was captured on a surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the man or the attempted kidnappings should contact Metro’s Northeast Area Command at 702-828-3755 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.