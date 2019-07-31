Las Vegas police looking for suspected purse thief caught on camera

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of stealing a purse while the victim played slots at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.

Video surveillance captures a man taking a woman's purse at Suncoast on July 23, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a person connecting to a theft of a purse Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The theft occurred just after 9:30 p.m. July 23 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department Facebook post.

Surveillance video captured the crime, and police provided stills of the suspect and a vehicle.

If you have information, call Northwest Area Command investigators at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, reference Event No. 1907-115527.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.