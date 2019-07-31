Las Vegas police looking for suspected purse thief caught on camera
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of stealing a purse while the victim played slots at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of stealing a purse while the victim played slots at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.
The theft occurred just after 9:30 p.m. July 23 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department Facebook post.
Surveillance video captured the crime, and police provided stills of the suspect and a vehicle.
If you have information, call Northwest Area Command investigators at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, reference Event No. 1907-115527.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.