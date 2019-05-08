Las Vegas police looking for vehicle that hit motorcycle officer

Las Vegas police are looking for an SUV that ran over a motorcycle officer in the central valley early Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for an SUV that intentionally ran over a motorcycle officer in the central valley early Wednesday.

A blue Mercedes 4-door SUV was stopped by an officer at 5:49 a.m. at C Street and Jackson Avenue for a traffic violation.

“As the traffic officer came to a stop behind the vehicle, the vehicle shifted into reverse and intentionally struck the police motorcycle and traffic officer,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johannson said.

The Mercedes fled northbound and was not located.

The officer was transported ot the hospital with minor injuries, Johannson said.

The Mercedes sustained damage to its left rear and fled north on C Street. It was driven by a black adult male wearing a blue shirt and blue baseball hat. A passenger in the vehicle was a white adult male.

Jackson between C and D streets will be closed for several hours for the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.