Las Vegas police make 25 felony arrests on first day of EDC
Another two people were arrested on misdemeanor charges and one person received a misdemeanor citation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police made 25 felony arrests on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival.
Another two people were arrested on misdemeanor charges and one person received a misdemeanor citation, according to a statistical report released Saturday morning by the Metropolitan Police Department.
The event lasted from Friday evening early into Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
No DUI arrests were made. Information about medical calls were not included in the report.
About 150,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out desert rave each night this weekend, the largest number the festival has seen.
