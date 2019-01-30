Las Vegas police make arrests after 2 separate barricades

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside a central valley home for more than eight hours, one of two hourslong barricades in the valley on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The longer barricade began about 2:30 p.m. as detectives were following up on an investigation in the central Las Vegas Valley. A suspect fled a vehicle stop, broke into a house and refused to exit, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said in an email Tuesday evening.

The man was arrested inside the home at about 11:10 p.m., police said.

Before he broke into the home, the man was stopped by detectives in a marked police car near the 4300 block of West Oakey Boulevard, west of South Valley View Boulevard, Hadfield said.

The suspect fled in his vehicle after being stopped, “had a collision,” then ran on foot into a neighborhood near El Camino Road and Palmyra Avenue, north of West Desert Inn Road and about 3 miles from the initial vehicle stop, where he broke into the home. It was unclear if he was alone inside the residence.

About 30 minutes before the vehicle stop, officers were involved in a different barricade in the southeast valley where a robbery suspect refused to surrender to officers, Hadfield said.

The man fled to a storage unit facility in the 4500 block of Boulder Highway, near East Twain Avenue. He was standing next to his vehicle with his hands up, but was refusing to follow officers’ orders, Hadfield said earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Tuesday night the man had been taken into custody, but it was unclear what time.

The man was one of two robbery suspects under investigation by detectives. The other suspect appears to have been detained in the 4000 block of Boulder Highway, just north of the storage facility, Hadfield said.

Police said there were no injuries related to either barricade, but further information was not immediately available Tuesday night.

