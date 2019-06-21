Las Vegas police make welfare check after blood trail leads to house

Police responding to a report of spent shell casings in east Las Vegas were conducting a welfare check after following a long trail of blood to a house Friday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 7:20 a.m., a person on their way to work called 911 after finding shell casings on the 4000 block of Spencer Street, near East Flamingo Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

The shell casings led officers to the blood trail, which took them north along Spencer. The officers lost the trail on the 3900 block of Spencer, near Viking Road, but eventually picked it up again and followed it to a house about four blocks away from the spot where the casings were found.

As of about 10 a.m., police were conducting a welfare check at the house, Zambrano said.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Amanda Bradford contributed to this report.