Las Vegas police: More than 800 citations, 60 arrests made in New Year’s Eve blitz

The Metropolitan Police Department issued more than 800 citations and made 60 arrests during a targeted traffic blitz on New Year’s Eve, the department announced on social media.

Metro said in a post to X on Friday the targeted enforcement resulted in 835 stops on Dec. 31, which yielded 805 citations and 54 DUI-related arrests. Six others were arrested for reasons not related to DUI, and Metro recovered a single gun, according to the post.

A total of nine people were arrested for suspected impaired driving and 19 were arrested for other traffic-related offenses in Metro’s jurisdiction on New Year’s Eve, according to the department’s Jan. 1 booking log.

A pedestrian died following a suspected hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway near Whitney Avenue hours before midnight Wednesday, Metro said in a news release. A 43-year-old woman from Kansas died in a separate hit-and-run crash that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Russell Road, according to Metro.

New Year’s Eve brought an estimated 345,000 visitors to Las Vegas, according to tourism officials. The National Weather Service said that the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday received 0.32 inches of rain, smashing the previous record of 0.21 inches set in 1943.

Clark County on Thursday said in a X post that crews cleaning up the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip picked up an estimated 10-12 tons of trash.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.