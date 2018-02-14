Las Vegas police officer, 3 others indicted in elder abuse case

James Melton, a veteran Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, faces 14 felony counts, including theft, grand larceny auto, perjury and exploitation of an older person.

Gavel (Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas police lieutenant, a guardian and two other people were indicted Wednesday on various theft and elderly exploitation charges after a joint investigation by the state attorney general and Clark County district attorney.

James Melton, a veteran Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, who earned more than $300,000 in pay and benefits in 2016, faces 14 felony counts, including theft, grand larceny auto, perjury and exploitation of an older person.

Guardian April Parks, already jailed in a separate case, faces a new exploitation charge, along with five counts of offering a false instrument for filing or record and perjury. Two others, Noel Palmer Simpson, and Mark Simmons, also were indicted, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.