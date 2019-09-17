Las Vegas police officer arrested after barricade in west valley

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested after a barricade situation Monday night in the far west valley, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called about 10:50 p.m. Monday to a home on the 1000 block of Sonora Hill Court, near Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive, after report of a possible suicidal person. When officers arrived they called the man inside the home, who identified himself as Nathan Herlean, a 39-year-old Metro officer, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.

During the barricade officers believed they heard gunfire from inside the home, and Metro’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. After Herlean surrendered, detectives did not find any evidence of a discharged gun, although he did have a gun in the home, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Tuesday afternoon.

Herlean surrendered and was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces a felony charge of resisting a public officer with a firearm, the release said.

Herlean has worked for Metro since June 2009, police said. At the time of the barricade Herlean was on administrative leave with pay because of misdemeanor charges from another jurisdiction, Metro said.

Metro did not name those charges. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available Tuesday.

