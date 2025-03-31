Las Vegas police officer arrested on 2 charges

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested, the department announced.

Dylon Carden was arrested and booked Sunday into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, the department said in a release. He was booked for home invasion and burglary.

Carden has been with Metro since 2023. He is currently assigned to the Community Safety Division, Bolden Area Command.

He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation.

