72°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas police officer arrested on 2 charges

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
Woman shot, killed at apartment in North Las Vegas
The Sphere is seen reflected in a rearview mirror along Twain Avenue on Monday, March 3, 2025, ...
Judge won’t dismiss noise lawsuit against operators of Sphere
A city of Las Vegas marshal vehicle is seen with flashing lights at Main Street near the Fremon ...
Lawsuit paints Las Vegas marshals as ‘rogue’ agency exceeding territorial limits
Metropolitan Police Department vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas ...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 10:24 am
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested, the department announced.

Dylon Carden was arrested and booked Sunday into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, the department said in a release. He was booked for home invasion and burglary.

Carden has been with Metro since 2023. He is currently assigned to the Community Safety Division, Bolden Area Command.

He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES