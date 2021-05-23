Las Vegas police officer arrested on burglary charges

A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Saturday on charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and taking part in an organized theft ring.

Samuelito Quijano. (LVMPD)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Samuelito Quijano in a statement Saturday night and said additional charges are expected.

Quijano has been employed with Metro since 2017 and was part of the Enterprise Area Command’s community police division, the statement said.

“Quijano has been placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations,” the statement said.