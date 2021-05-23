66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Las Vegas police officer arrested on burglary charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2021 - 7:35 pm
 
Updated May 22, 2021 - 7:45 pm
Samuelito Quijano. (LVMPD)
Samuelito Quijano. (LVMPD)
Samuelito Quijano. (LVMPD)
Samuelito Quijano. (LVMPD)

A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Saturday on charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and taking part in an organized theft ring.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Samuelito Quijano in a statement Saturday night and said additional charges are expected.

Quijano has been employed with Metro since 2017 and was part of the Enterprise Area Command’s community police division, the statement said.

“Quijano has been placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations,” the statement said.

MOST READ
1
In surprise move, Raiders release DT David Irving
In surprise move, Raiders release DT David Irving
2
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are fragile but stable
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are fragile but stable
3
Henry Ruggs edged out by Chiefs star in charity race
Henry Ruggs edged out by Chiefs star in charity race
4
Poker author details problems with way card rooms are run
Poker author details problems with way card rooms are run
5
Nevada gas prices 3rd highest in US
Nevada gas prices 3rd highest in US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST