Las Vegas police officer arrested on marijuana trafficking charges

A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Thursday after it was reported he was “involved in trafficking narcotics,” police said Friday.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Thursday after it was reported he was “involved in trafficking narcotics,” police said Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Jesus Najera, who has worked for the department since 2016, was arrested on Thursday along with his brother-in-law, 46-year-old Eduardo Garcia. Both men had “participated in the preparation, transportation and sales of marijuana,” the department said Friday.

Najera, 34, faces multiple trafficking and drug-related charges, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contct Katelyn Newebrg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.