Las Vegas police officer arrested on theft, embezzlement charges

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested by the agency on Friday and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.

Sean Malia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.

Metro said Friday afternoon that officer Sean Malia was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is being held on 12 counts of theft and one count of embezzlement, the department said.

Malia is accused of embezzling more than $16,000 from the Friends for Las Vegas Police K9 Foundation from 2017 to 2019. Police said Malia was the foundation’s treasurer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.