Las Vegas police officer broke into home of wife’s co-worker, report says

A Las Vegas police officer accused of breaking into and burglarizing the home of his wife’s co-worker in North Las Vegas was “insecure” in his marriage and refused to turn himself in after the incident, according to his arrest report.

Dylon Carden, an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, was arrested Sunday and booked into the North Las Vegas jail on, one count of suspicion of home invasion and one count of burglary.

A news release from Metro said that Carden had been with the department since 2023 and would be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation.

North Las Vegas police received calls about a suspicious person trying to kick down the front door of a residence near Deer Springs Way and North Aliante Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, according to the arrest report. After forcing the door open, the person, later identified as Carden, entered the home looking for his wife, police said. The homeowner, police added, threatened Carden with a gun, and he left.

The arrest report said the home belonged to a man who worked with Carden’s wife at a contracting company. The man told police that he first met Carden at a work Christmas party and recognized him from their subsequent interactions, the report said.

The man “described Dylon as always being weird to him,” the report read. The man added that, at one point, Carden told his wife to talk to the man only for work purposes, police said.

According to the report, the man denied ever having an affair with Carden’s wife.

“He knew that Dylon suspected [his wife] of having an affair with him and described him as being insecure,” police said in the report.

Carden’s wife told detectives that since they were married in August 2024, she and Carden have had issues in their relationship. She said she found out that Carden cheated on her a week before they got married and again a month before the reported burglary, police said.

Admitting to also having been unfaithful, Carden’s wife decided to stay with the co-worker that night after feeling unsafe at her home with her husband, she told police. She suggested that he may have tracked the location of her phone and smart watch.

Carden initially agreed to be interviewed by a detective, but the report said he changed his mind after hiring an attorney. A detective called Carden again, and he refused to turn himself in, police said.

Carden was taken into custody at his brother’s home, where he was dropped off Sunday afternoon, the report said.

Arresting documents show that Carden’s bail was set at $10,000 for the home invasion charge and $5,000 for the burglary charge. During a Tuesday morning hearing in North Las Vegas Justice Court, Justice of the Peace Jonathan Cooper said that Carden had made bond and was released.

