Crime

Las Vegas police officer faces charge of DUI, other driving offenses

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2025 - 9:58 am
 

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department has been accused of driving under the influence and faces several other driving-related charges, the department announced.

According to police, officer Zachary Louis was taken into custody by Nevada State Police on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said Louis faces the following charges:

• 1 count of driver disobey peace officer, endangering other person/property.

• 1 count of basic speed 41+ mph over speed limit.

• 1 count of reckless driving disregard person/property safety.

• 1 count of fail to yield to emergency vehicle.

• 1 count of fail to maintain lane/improper lane change.

• 1 count of DUI 1st offense.

• 1 count of owner proof of insurance required.

Louis has been employed with Metro since 2020, police said. He is assigned to the Community Safety Division, Northwest Area Command.

The department said Louis will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation.

