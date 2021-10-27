69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Las Vegas police officer faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2021 - 12:43 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A veteran officer with the Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI following a hit-and-run crash in south Las Vegas.

Officer Richard Anthony Chavez, 47, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to stop at a red light, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Metro responded about 7:45 a.m. to a hit-and-run crash on Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road, dispatch logs show.

The same day, Chavez walked out of jail on his own recognizance, and the case was forwarded to the Clark County district attorney’s office for prosecution, court records show.

A copy of his arrest report was not immediately available Wednesday.

Chavez, who is assigned to Metro’s homeland security division, has been with the agency since 1999, police said in a statement, adding that he was placed on “modified duty with pay.”

He is due in court on Feb. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow on Twitter at @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
2
Steve Wynn’s Summerlin mansion up for sale — again — at $24.5M
Steve Wynn’s Summerlin mansion up for sale — again — at $24.5M
3
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
4
Major GOP backer urges Trump to drop Laxalt
Major GOP backer urges Trump to drop Laxalt
5
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST