Las Vegas police officer faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges

A Las Vegas police officer has been arrested on kidnapping and several domestic violence charges, the second such arrest for a Metropolitan Police Department officer within the past month.

Philippe Dinh, 31, faces three counts of coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force; two counts each of kidnapping second degree and domestic battery; and one count each of domestic battery by strangulation; assault constituting domestic violence, with use of a deadly weapon; domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon; and coercion constituting domestic violence, according to a Metro news release.

With Metro since 2021, Dinh was assigned to the Community Safety Division, Southeast Area Command. Dinh will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation. Dinh has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.

In 2023, Dinh was one of three Metro officers named as being involved in a fatal shooting of a man police said was armed with knife.

On Nov. 26, 2023, Dinh responded to a call about a missing man who possibly had a knife in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place in east Las Vegas. Police said the man started to approach officers, and was shot.

After the shooting, Dinh was put on paid administrative leave, according to Metro.

On Dec. 3, Metro had announced the arrest of Officer Chandler Pike, 29, who, police say, strangled and slapped his live-in girlfriend, also a Metro police officer, after he put a gun to his head in front of her at their home.

