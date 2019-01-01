Las Vegas police officer hurt, man arrested after crash

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is hospitalized with serious injuries after a suspected DUI-related crash early Tuesday, according to a department spokesman.

Two police officers, one driving a patrol car and the other on a motorcycle, had been out of their vehicles and on foot investigating a crash near the intersection of Corporate Drive and Paradise Road when they were struck by another vehicle at 4:28 a.m., Metro Lt. William Matchko said just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Matchko said.

Police believe the driver whose car struck the officers was impaired, Matchko said. The suspect, a man in his 20s, was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

Paradise is closed in both directions between Sands Avenue and Flamingo Road. Matchko urged drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

