Crime

Las Vegas police officer injured by hit-and-run driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 1:57 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2021 - 2:44 pm
A Las Vegas police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon by a hit-and-run motorist at the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A Las Vegas police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon by a hit-and-run motorist at the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas police motorcycle officer was injured Tuesday afternoon by a hit-and-run motorist in the west valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the officer was being taken to University Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the red sedan that struck him was subsequently taken into custody, police said.

The crash occurred about 1:10 p.m. in the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards.

The motorist “fled the scene,” driving to an apartment complex where the vehicle was ditched.

Police shut down Charleston in both directions at Redwood Street, and motorists were advised to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

It was the second crash involving a Metro officer in the last 72 hours.

Overnight Sunday, another officer suffered “serious” injuries following a collision on U.S. 95.

Metro said on Monday that that officer was “doing well considering the nature of the crash.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

