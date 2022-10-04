87°F
Crime

Las Vegas police officer suspended after alleged lewd act

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 5:56 pm
 
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A Las Vegas police officer has been suspended with pay after the Metropolitan Police Department was told that the officer “committed a lewd act” while getting treated at a chiropractor’s office, police announced Monday.

According to Metro, Officer Richard Landahl committed an unspecified lewd act. A police investigation indicated that Landahl “had committed the crime of open and gross lewdness at the chiropractic office during a treatment session.”

In lieu of an arrest, a judge issued a summons for Landahl to appear in court on one count of open and gross lewdness.

Landahl, who joined Metro in 2017, is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Spring Valley area command.

“Landahl has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations,” the Metro statement said.

He is set to appear in court on Oct. 27.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

