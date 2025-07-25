Las Vegas police officer who fatally shot Brandon Durham will not be indicted, lawyer says

A Las Vegas police officer who fatally shot a man in his home will not be indicted, according to a lawyer representing the victim’s family.

A shirt made for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, is seen during a vigil for him at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shirt made for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, is seen during a vigil for him at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, listen to their attorney Cannon Lambert speaks during a press conference at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Looking on from left, are attorney Lee Merritt, mother Lenore De Jesus, domestic partner Rachael Gore, brother Dane Durham, sister Diane Wright and Lyric Carter, girlfriend of Dane Durham. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a frame grab from a body-worn camera video, an intruder identified as Alejandra Boudreaux left, and Brandon Durham are seen struggling over a knife before Durham was shot by Officer Alexander Bookman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman fatally shot Brandon Durham, 43, on Nov. 12 after Durham called police to report a burglary.

“This failure to act is a betrayal of the public trust and a violation of the District Attorney’s sworn duty to uphold the law without fear or favor,” Attorney S. Lee Merritt said in a statement. “Officer Bookman murdered Brandon Durham in cold blood. This community deserves transparency, accountability, and justice.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Durham called the police to report a break-in to his home in November. Body camera footage shows that Bookman had responded to Durham’s house the prior day for a call reporting an intruder, later identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, and had told her to leave the home.

The Durham family is calling on Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to immediately assign a special prosecutor and advance criminal charges.

Civil rights attorneys Merritt and Cannon Lambert have announced their intention to pursue federal civil rights charges and legal action against both Bookman and the city of Las Vegas.

“We are demanding that all stakeholders — local, national, and international — stand with the Durham family,” Lambert said in a statement. “We urge the public to condemn this no-bill decision and demand that justice be served.”

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X. Review-Journal reporter Bryan Horwath contributed to this story.