Las Vegas police officer who fatally shot Brandon Durham will not be indicted, lawyer says
A Las Vegas police officer who fatally shot a man in his home will not be indicted, according to a lawyer representing the victim’s family.
Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman fatally shot Brandon Durham, 43, on Nov. 12 after Durham called police to report a burglary.
“This failure to act is a betrayal of the public trust and a violation of the District Attorney’s sworn duty to uphold the law without fear or favor,” Attorney S. Lee Merritt said in a statement. “Officer Bookman murdered Brandon Durham in cold blood. This community deserves transparency, accountability, and justice.”
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Durham called the police to report a break-in to his home in November. Body camera footage shows that Bookman had responded to Durham’s house the prior day for a call reporting an intruder, later identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, and had told her to leave the home.
The Durham family is calling on Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to immediately assign a special prosecutor and advance criminal charges.
Civil rights attorneys Merritt and Cannon Lambert have announced their intention to pursue federal civil rights charges and legal action against both Bookman and the city of Las Vegas.
“We are demanding that all stakeholders — local, national, and international — stand with the Durham family,” Lambert said in a statement. “We urge the public to condemn this no-bill decision and demand that justice be served.”
