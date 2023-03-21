50°F
Crime

Las Vegas police officers hurt after man batters bus driver

Man in custody for incident leaving bus driver and officers hurt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 10:56 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2023 - 9:40 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody Monday night after police say he barricaded himself on a bus in southwest Las Vegas and battered the bus driver.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers attempted verbal commands to the suspect at the scene at the intersection of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. The department also sent K-9 officers to the location as well. At one point, several officers were injured, although they are expected to be OK, Metro said.

Police did not give any other information on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

