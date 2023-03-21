Las Vegas police officers hurt after man batters bus driver

A man is in custody after barricading himself on a bus Monday evening and battering its driver in southwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody Monday night after police say he barricaded himself on a bus in southwest Las Vegas and battered the bus driver.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers attempted verbal commands to the suspect at the scene at the intersection of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. The department also sent K-9 officers to the location as well. At one point, several officers were injured, although they are expected to be OK, Metro said.

Police did not give any other information on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

