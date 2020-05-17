Las Vegas police on scene at barricade in east valley

Metropolitan Police Department responded at 4:42 p.m. to Prime Apartments on Cambridge Street. Lt. Frank Humel said around 10 p.m. evacuations were done and “SWAT has taken over.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded to a barricade Saturday night at an apartment complex in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department responded at 4:42 p.m. to Prime Apartments on Cambridge Street. Lt. Frank Humel said evacuations were done at the apartment complex and “SWAT has taken over.”

He didn’t immediately have further details, as of 10 p.m., but said he believes the barricade is “still working.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.