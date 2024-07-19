107°F
Crime

Las Vegas police provide details on in-custody death

Las Vegas police briefing on in-custody death
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2024 - 2:57 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2024 - 3:31 pm

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss a recent in-custody death.

The death occurred before 8:40 a.m. on July 16 near Charleston and Decatur boulevards in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

