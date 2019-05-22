Las Vegas police pursue 2 men at central valley apartments

Officers at a central valley apartment complex are attempting to arrest at least two men, who may be armed, after they fled from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are attempting to arrest at least two men, who may be armed, at a central valley apartment complex after they fled from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Officers attempted to stop the car at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road, before it fled from police, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. A Metro helicopter unit was able to follow the car as it drove “reckless” for about 10 miles, to an apartment complex on the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard.

The men got out of the car at the complex, and one man may be armed, Meltzer said. Officers were attempting to find the car’s occupants Wednesday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

