Las Vegas police: Raiders defensive end ‘passed out’ before arrest

Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden was “passed out” when police found him, according to a report about the circumstances that led to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a news release that Snowden will be entering a not guilty plea and they plan to respond to the allegations in court.

A Dec. 10 impaired driving report, released by the Metropolitan Police Department with heavy redactions that hid sections about testing, said that police responded to 6408 S. Rainbow Blvd. for a complaint about a suspicious vehicle.

They found a vehicle that “had almost rolled off a four foot retaining wall” and a “man passed out in the driver(‘)s seat with the engine running, car in neutral and keys in the cup holder,” according to the report.

Officers banged on the windows, Metro said, and the man would wake up and look around without seeming to see the officers, then drift back to sleep.

Police said that after about 10 minutes, the driver turned the car off and got out.

“The driver was unsteady on his feet and had to be held up,” the report stated. Police alleged that an officer “could smell an unknown alcoholic beverage.”

The driver had no identification and because he wasn’t able to stay awake or answer questions, authorities summoned medical personnel, Metro said.

It’s not clear how police identified the man as Snowden.

Court records indicate Snowden has been released on his own recognizance.

