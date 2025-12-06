Las Vegas police release bodycam footage from deadly 12-vehicle crash

The videos were released hours after the Las Vegas Review-Journal published a column disputing the department’s earlier refusals to share the recordings.

Jose Gutierrez, left, appears during a hearing to try and overrule his no-bail hold at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Las Vegas. Gutierrez was arrested in November following a 12-vehicle crash that killed three, including his pregnant girlfriend. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Friday released body camera footage from a 12-vehicle crash that left three dead.

The videos — about an hour of footage posted to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Records Unit YouTube channel — were released hours after the Las Vegas Review-Journal published a column disputing the department’s earlier refusals to share the recordings.

In one video, medics and Metro officers discussed whether Jose Gutierrez, 19, who had to be pulled out of the Infiniti he was driving and suffered “minor lacerations,” was the driver who caused the collision.

“I would safely say (he) is probably the cause,” one officer said, standing in the middle of the carnage strewn throughout the road on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard.

“He was in the back, huh?” another asked.

Gutierrez has been charged with two counts of open murder, as well as counts of attempted murder, reckless driving, and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash, according to court records.

Gutierrez’s pregnant girlfriend, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene, according to Gutierrez’s arrest report. Two others, Jose Pena-Dominguez and his passenger, Lainez Vasquez, were critically injured in the collision, police previously said.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Lainez Vasquez, who had been in a medically induced coma, has died. It is unclear whether Gutierrez would face a third murder charge.

