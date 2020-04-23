Las Vegas police report 2 new coronavirus cases

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s website, two more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday.

This undated file photo shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Two more Metropolitan Police Department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to data posted to Metro’s website and last updated Tuesday, a total of 14 employees have tested positive. That is two more cases than what Undersheriff Kevin McMahill announced during a news conference Friday.

Twenty more employees have been tested since McMahill announced Friday that 127 tests had been conducted, according to the website. Nine employees are awaiting test results.

There are 124 employees whose tests came back negative, according to the website. McMahill said Friday that none of the positive cases had resulted in someone being hospitalized. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said Thursday there were still no hospitalizations.

During the Friday news conference, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he was releasing up to 290 nonviolent inmates from the Clark County Detention Center to help stop the virus’ spread.

Metro announced in late March that the first employee to test positive for the virus was a corrections officer. On April 13, the department said an inmate at the jail had tested positive, and three other inmates were awaiting results.

Although that inmate was the first case of a person testing positive within Metro’s custody, the department has released at least three inmates who were showing symptoms of the virus.

As of Thursday morning, there were 4,208 cases in the state, 3,314 of which are in Clark County.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.