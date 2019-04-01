Las Vegas police respond to armed man in residence near Strip

The scene on Joe Brown Drive where police are handling a barricade situation in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. Metro received a report of a man armed with a firearm arguing with a woman. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police are working to take an armed man into custody after he apparently barricaded himself inside a high-rise apartment just east of the Strip.

Just after 11:10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was notified of the armed man arguing with a woman on the 200 block of Karen Avenue, near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue, according to the department.

The pair were last seen entering a residence in the area shortly before officers arrived. The woman exited the unit uninjured at 1:25 p.m., but the man was believed to still be inside, police said.

The scene on Joe Brown Drive near a barricade situation. Metro recieved a report around 11am of a man armed with a firearm arguing with a woman. #rjnow @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/jshpODzTCi — Rachel Aston (@Rookie__Rae) April 1, 2019

Adjacent units were being evacuated as a precaution, and roads in the area have been shut down as police work to take the man into custody.

Metro is asking drivers to avoid Joe W. Brown Drive between Sahara and Karen.

