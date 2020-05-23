Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northwest Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department responded at 3:22 p.m. to the 7600 block of Haskel Flats Drive. The barricade was the result of a domestic incident, police said.

Las Vegas police were on the scene of a three-hour barricade Friday at a home in the northwest valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 3:22 p.m. to the 7600 block of Haskel Flats Drive.

The barricade was the result of a domestic incident where a father is suspected of threatening his adult son with a knife, Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The father was the only person in the house during the barricade and refused to exit when police ordered him to do so, Nogle said. SWAT and negotiators were on the scene.

SWAT got the suspect into custody by about 6:40 p.m. “without incident,” Nogle said.

