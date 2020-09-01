Las Vegas police respond to barricade in western Las Vegas

“The person reporting advised a family member was acting erratic and making threats to hurt others,” police said in a statement.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was barricaded in a home in western Las Vegas on Tuesday, prompting a response from Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police said officers were called at 10:35 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

“The person reporting advised a family member was acting erratic and making threats to hurt others,” police said in a statement at 12:48 p.m. “Special tactics units” were on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

