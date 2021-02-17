56°F
Crime

Las Vegas police respond to domestic barricade situation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 10:44 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic barricade situation in an apartment on the 4500 block o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic barricade situation in an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police were investigating a domestic barricade situation Wednesday morning in the east valley.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A man refused to come out of the apartment and he “allegedly has a firearm,” Hadfield said.

Neighbors were being evacuated as a precaution, he said. The man has not come out of the home as of about 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

