Las Vegas police respond to domestic barricade situation

Las Vegas police were investigating a domestic barricade situation Wednesday morning in the east valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a domestic barricade situation in an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A man refused to come out of the apartment and he “allegedly has a firearm,” Hadfield said.

Neighbors were being evacuated as a precaution, he said. The man has not come out of the home as of about 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

