Las Vegas police respond to domestic barricade situation
Las Vegas police were investigating a domestic barricade situation Wednesday morning in the east valley.
Police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.
A man refused to come out of the apartment and he “allegedly has a firearm,” Hadfield said.
Neighbors were being evacuated as a precaution, he said. The man has not come out of the home as of about 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
