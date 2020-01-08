Las Vegas police said man lost eye after attack on bus

Las Vegas police need help in identifying and locating a man who punched a military veteran in his 60s last month on a city bus, causing the man to lose his right eye.

In a screengrab from video, a younger man punches an older man in the face on a Regional Transportation Commission bus in December. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police need help in identifying and locating a man who punched a military veteran in his 60s last month on a city bus, causing the man to lose his right eye.

Details of the attack, which occurred Dec. 13, were released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department during a news conference.

A video released by Metro ahead of the conference shows two men talking on the bus around 5:15 p.m. Lt. Raul Rodriguez said one of the men had placed his legs across the victim’s lap, and the victim asked him to remove them.

The man then punched the victim in the face, pulled him up to stand and punched him in the face again, knocking him to the ground, the video shows. Police said the victim had to have his right eye removed due to his injuries.

Rodriguez described the assailant as a black man in his mid-30s with dreadlocks and said any tips leading to his arrest could lead to a cash reward.

Anyone with information may contact the Bolden Area Command’s investigative section at 702-828-3347. Anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.