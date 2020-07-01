Las Vegas police say Molotov cocktail thrown at substation

“Multiple sections” of the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after surveillance footage captured someone appearing to throw a Molotov cocktail toward a police station from outside the parking lot gate.

On Tuesday, officers were investigating broken glass near the outside gate of the Northeast Area Command, 3750 Cecile Avenue. “Evidence found at the scene” indicated that a Molotov cocktail, which is a glass bottle filled with a flammable liquid and a wick, was lighted and thrown “towards the building,” Metro said in a statement Wednesday.

“Due to the seriousness of the crime, multiple sections from the LVMPD are investigating the incident,” the department said.

No one was injured, police said.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday appears to show someone standing outside a gate leading into the parking lot light an object on fire and throw it toward the gate.

Metro asked for anyone with information to call 702-828-7777, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

